Good Morning, Illini Nation: Getting to know ... Purdue
Time to head right across the Illinois-Indiana border (basically) for the next location of our preseason Big Ten tour. Purdue beat writer Mike Carmin from the Lafayette Journal Courier has the inside scoop on the Boilermakers.
How different will the Boilermakers look without Carsen Edwards?
A lot different because of the production Edwards was able to deliver during stretches of games. Purdue won’t have a volume shooter on this year’s team. The Boilermakers will probably play more inside than out compared to last year when Edwards was looking for his points on the perimeter.
Will a Matt Haarms-Trevion Williams frontcourt become the top option?
That remains to be seen. Matt Painter is intrigued by playing the two big men together, but it’s a combination that comes with some questions. The Boilermakers don’t want to pull Haarms away from the basket on defense because of his ability to block shots, but can Williams defend a power forward on the perimeter? Offensively, it looks inviting, but Painter takes both ends of the floor into account.
Which freshman might have the biggest role?
Brandon Newman. Considered a strong perimeter shooter, he could give the Boilermakers instant offense from the three-point line and make up for the graduation of Ryan Cline. Newman appears to have the talent to make a quick impact during his first year.
