Good Morning, Illini Nation: Getting to know ... Rutgers
We bounce back to the east coast for the next stop on our preseason Big Ten tour in New Jersey, with Rutgers beat writer Jerry Carino from the Asbury Park Press providing an early look at the Scarlet Knights.
How would you characterize the team’s progress under Steve Pikiell?
Very good. Rutgers was a laughingstock when Pikiell took over. Now they’re a tough out. Big difference. And he’s done it the old-school way — by coaching up under-the-radar recruits, playing tough man-to-man defense and hitting the glass hard. The transformation has been impressive. I foresee RU as an NIT team this season.
What are the expectations for Akwasi Yeboah as a grad transfer?
Yeboah will either start at forward or see something close to starter’s minutes off the bench. He brings an outside shooting touch that RU desperately needs. He’s a high-character guy who should fit in well and help lead. He’ll have an immediate impact, but he lacks the size and physicality of a classic Big Ten four-man so it will be interesting to see how he’s deployed with rising star Ron Harper expected to be the go-to wing.
Which of the many shooting guards pairs best with Geo Baker?
It’s hard to say. For starters, Baker isn’t really a point guard. He’s a combo who is more comfortable off the ball. Last year he had to carry the load at point and wore down. This year look for him to play both positions as Pikiell mixes and matches with several interchangeable backcourt parts. Keep an eye on Texas transfer Jacob Young, another combo guard who has been getting a good look at the point in practice and who is by far the best athlete and fastest player in the program.
