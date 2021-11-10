Good Morning, Illini Nation: Getting tougher
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood started discussing his desire for his team to be tougher before the 2021-22 season even started. It's not that the Illini are totally lacking in that regard. Underwood simply has higher expectations for toughness.
Expectation the Illinois coach said he's starting to see his team reach. That was evident in Tuesday's 71-47 season-opening win against Jackson State. The Illini were down four key rotation players and still won.
"I’m pushing them," Underwood said. "I think our guys would tell you that we’re trying. I don’t mean toughness and pushing them by me screaming at them. It’s making them uncomfortable a little bit and pushing through that and learning to execute and set screens when you’re tried and you’re breathing hard. You have to step to the free throw line when you’re exhausted and you have to make a free throw.
"It’s all those little things like that that come with being uncomfortable and adversity. I think we’re getting a lot better — a lot better. I think we’ve made huge strides in that area since I started bringing it up before the first exhibition. I’m excited about that. I love where our leadership is at. I’m starting to see leadership form, and that’s something that helps in the toughness area."
