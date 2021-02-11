Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gill recovering after COVID-19
Kendall Gill took to social media Wednesday with a message for his followers. The former Illinois guard revealed he was three weeks past a COVID-19 positive test. He also had a message to his followers about taking the ongoing pandemic seriously.
"(Three) weeks ago I contracted COVID-19," Gill wrote on Instagram. "I want to thank my family members, friends, co-workers (at NBC Sports Chicago) and my Flying Illini teammates for constantly checking on my family and me. All of your support helped us get through a very tough 14 days.
"I am doing 100% better now. I have lost two friends and one colleague to this horrible disease in the past month. Donnie Kirksey, Sekou Smith and just this past Sunday Rita Spencer. COVID-19 is not a joke! I was foolish enough to think because I was in great condition, that I would not be affected. Please everyone, be careful out there."
Gill, who played 15 seasons in the NBA for seven different teams, is currently a Chicago Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago. He appears on both the pregame and postgame live shows.
