Good Morning, Illini Nation: Glimpse of what's to come
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Kofi Cockburn got just three shots in the first half of Illinois' final exhibition game against Indiana University (Pa.). Made all three, too. It's the number of attempts — something the Crimson Hawks were clearly trying to affect — that stands out. IUP leaned in hard on its defensive strategy of swarming Cockburn.
"They were a lot more physical team," Cockburn said, comparing IUP to St. Francis (Ill.). "They were great defensively with that pack line defense packing up the middle. ... I think they did a really good job of denying the post and clogging it up."
The Crimson Hawks' efforts to slow Cockburn in the post were a preview of what the 7-foot, 285-pound Illinois center will face on occasion this season. Likely more out of the Big Ten than in conference play given the others bigs in the league, but enough where the Illini will have to figure out the appropriate counter.
In the final exhibition game against IUP, it was simply time. Cockburn got on track in the second half, finishing with 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting from the field and 5 of 6 shooting at the free throw line.
"You ever dig a ditch for like four hours?" IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. "On that fourth your, you get pretty dang tired, don't you? He's going to wear a lot of people down. Your strategy. Your will. The big guys just got tired, and his strength just overwhelms you. I was just glad on that one dunk I was standing 60 feet away and nobody got hurt.
"That's all part of it. With Kofi, it's like in football when people run the ball, run the ball, run the ball. Sooner or later, second half, cornerbacks get tired of tackling guys. He's going to make some people tired of trying to be physical with him."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).