Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gold medal winning recruiting targets
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Team USA kept up its string of FIBA U16 Americas title late last month in Mexico by beating Argentina 90-75 in the title game. No other country other than the U.S. has ever won a FIBA U16 Americas Championship. The title streak currently sits at seven and dates back to 2009.
Four Class of 2023 Illinois recruiting targets were on the U.S. roster, including Champaign native Kylan Boswell, who moved to California for high school and will play his junior season at Compass Prep (Ariz.), which will be his third high school in three years.
Boswell started for Team USA in its run in Mexico, and the 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 9.2 points, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds. He finished ninth overall in assists per game in the tournament. Boswell went off in the semifinals against Canada, knocking down 5 of 10 three-pointers and scoring 20 points.
Also playing for Team USA — and doubling as Illini targets in the Class of 2023 — were Joliet native Jeremy Fears Jr., Texas Liam McNeeley and Florida forward Ryan Jones Jr.
Fears averaged 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists and also had his best game in the semifinals with 18 points, three steals and two assists in the win against Canada. McNeeley averaged 5.7 points, five rebounds and two assists and had his best game in the pool play opener against Puerto Rico with 14 points, six steals and four rebounds. Jones averaged 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds and put up 16 points, four rebounds and two assists in the quarterfinals against Mexico.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).