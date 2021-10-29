Good Morning, Illini Nation: Good and the bad
Andre Curbelo finished Illinois' first exhibition game with a 1:1 assist-to-turnover ratio against St. Francis. Five assists. Five turnovers.
Was it what the Illini want from their point guard against an NAIA opponent? Not so much. But Curbelo's style of play is always going to lend itself to at least the opportunity for turnovers. It's not an indictment of the sophomore guard. Simply a statement of fact. Sometimes his creativity will stretch the bounds of ball security a bit too far.
But it's a creativity the Illinois coaching staff isn't about to limit.
"There's going to be some excitement, and there's going to be some 'oh no' moments," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "He's electric in what he can do. (The first exhibition) was a loose game. Then we think back to Iowa and Ohio State, and we see more controlled, subdued. He's got that ability. It's one of the challenges of coaching him to a certain extent, but he's our guy and he's (darn) good and I'm glad he's on our team."
