Luke Goode played out of position during the 2019-20 season after an injury sidelined Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead’s starting point guard. The 2021 Illinois commit still managed to average 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists while directing the Spartans’ offense. Goode will have a little more help in 2020-21 after Class of 2022 guard Fletcher Loyer moved to Fort Wayne with his family and opted to join the Spartans.
“It’s crazy,” Loyer told WANE’s Glenn Marini. “You play AAU with different guys every summer and you meet new people, but high school basketball is a little bit different. Having to come in and meet new friends and meet new families is a little bit different. They’ve all welcomed me great, and I’m glad to get started.”
Loyer put up 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during his sophomore season at Clarkston (Mich.).
Loyer put up 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during his sophomore season at Clarkston (Mich.). The Wolves were 21-1 and on a 20-game winning streak when the COVID-19 pandemic cut their season short. Loyer’s older brother, Foster, was Michigan’s Mr. Basketball out of Clarkston and is heading into his junior season at Michigan State.
Loyer will give Homestead a pair of shooters playing alongside Goode. The 6-foot-5, 165-pound guard hit 60 three-pointers in 2019-20 and shot 48 percent from beyond the arc. Loyer has offers from Denver, Detroit, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Toledo and Utah. Illinois has not offered, but Loyer was one of nearly two dozen Class of 2022 recruits the Illini coaching staff reached out to in mid-June.
The Loyers have family in Fort Wayne, and his dad, John, can work easily out of any city in the midwest. John Loyer spent 11 seasons as an NBA assistant with the Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets and Detroit Pistons. He was named interim coach of the Pistons in 2014 after Maurice Cheek was fired and is now a scout for the Los Angeles Clippers.
