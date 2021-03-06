Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Luke Goode scored 23 points Friday night in Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead's 74-44 victory against Fort Wayne South Side. Goode's performance helped the Spartans remain unbeaten on the season at 24-0 and kept their state title hopes alive. Next up is a Class 4A sectional championship game Saturday against New Haven.
Goode's 23 points was also notable from an individual standpoint. The future Illinois guard moved into second all-time in Homestead history with 1,461 career points.
With his 16th and 17th points, Luke Goode is now the second leading scorer in school history. Passing Rick Chappell ('74). pic.twitter.com/5IesIQx65d— Homestead Athletics (@Spartytweets) March 5, 2021
It's rather unlikely Goode will end his high school career as the Spartans' all-time leading scorer. He's still 188 points behind former Homestead great Caleb Swanigan (1,649 career points) with, at max, five more games to play. Goode's had a good seniors season, but he'd have to average 37.6 points per game to match Swanigan.
Goode can still pursue one thing that would put him on par with Swanigan. Before the Homestead big man went on to a standout two-year career at Purdue, he led the Spartans to a state title in 2015. Goode and Purdue commit Fletcher Loyer are on pace to potentially do the same.
