Good Morning, Illini Nation: Grandison at his best
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Jacob Grandison hasn't quite matched his career highs from what turned out to be his final season at Holy Cross. But the 6-foot-6 wing has far surpassed what he accomplished in his first year on the court for Illinois in 2020-21 this season. And while his production might be just shy of his Crusaders' best, he's been notably more efficient on the offensive end.
Just four Illinois players scoring in Saturday's loss to Arizona was a bit surprising given the players that didn't score are certainly capable. What wasn't surprising, though, was that Grandison was one of the four. He's developed into a go-to offensive option, averaging 12.7 points on 47.5 percent three-point shooting to go with 4.1 rebounds per game for good measure.
"He's a really motivated worker," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He's put a lot of time in. He had the opportunity this summer to gain confidence playing with the Finnish national team. He's one of the more versatile guys in our league. His ability to shoot it and put it on the floor have improved greatly. He spends a lot of time with a lot of coaches in the gym working on that part of his game."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).