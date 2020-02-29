Good Morning, Illini Nation: Griffin's importance moving forward
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Alan Griffin's hyper-efficient offensive performance Thursday against Northwestern — 24 points on 11 shots, including 6 of 8 three-point shooting — didn't suddenly cure all of Illinois' offensive issues. The Illini still rank 13th in Big Ten play in two-point field goal percentage and 14th (as in last) in three-point percentage in conference games. Both Trent Frazier and Andres Feliz had rough shooting nights against the Wildcats.
Griffin showed that he can be a difference maker, though, when he's knocking down shots. For a team that has mostly struggled offensively — at least according to the percentages — this season, the 6-foot-5 sophomore guard could prove vital in the final three games of the regular season and into postseason play.
"You make six threes in a game I think that gains everybody's attention," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I think you have to pay attention to that. Now you can state game planning offensively around that. We saw Kofi (Cockburn) get off to such a great start early. Kofi's seen nothing but doubles and triples almost all year. Now that becomes a little more difficult when you've got a guy that can jump up and make six."
Cockburn was loving Griffin's breakout performance against Northwestern. It was the type of game he was waiting for with the Illini from his one-time high school foe and also EYBL teammate. That Griffin knocking down three-pointers could open the paint up was just a bonus.
"It's always good to have shooters around you as a big man," said Cockburn, who put up 12 points and 14 rebounds against the Wildcats. "(Opposing defenses) can't really tag on you that much, and they can't help."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).