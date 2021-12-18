Good Morning, Illini Nation: Growing as a defender
Part of the pitch to Alfonso Plummer when he was in the transfer portal and considering Illinois was how he would be challenged on the defensive end of the court in Champaign. As in, he better play good defense if he wanted to play for Brad Underwood.
It's still a bit of a work in progress through the first third of the season. Plummer's defensive rating has improved compared to his two seasons at Utah — down from 107.2 both years with the Utes to 103.5 so far this season with the Illini. But his defensive win shares are basically the same and his defensive box plus/minus is fractionally worse.
"Coach, he emphasized about defense," Plummer said. "That’s what I’m looking for. I know I’m a guy who can score, but I have to find a way to be better at both ends. Coach gave me that chance at the beginning.
"Now, I’m back on offense, but I’ve got to be back on defense. It’s another concept of my game I have to get better. When I play hard enough, when I play with intensity, I’m a different guy. I’m a guy that can impact the game both ways. I have to find that intensity every time."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).