Good Morning, Illini Nation: Growth at the point
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The argument can be made that Kofi Cockburn is Illinois' best player. The 7-foot center is the one that's the leading candidate to pull some preseason Player of the Year honors. At least a few votes on the national stage. Likely the majority in the Big Ten (although the trio of E.J. Liddell, Trevion Williams and Hunter Dickinson will challenge him on that front).
The argument can also be made that Andre Curbelo is Illinois' most important player. The sophomore point guard will be handed the keys to the Illini offense. Cockburn's success, therefore, is highly dependent on Curbelo. Guiding Curbelo's growth are new assistant coaches Chester Frazier and Tim Anderson.
"Andre’s a sponge," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He loves to keep learning. He loves different challenges. Chester is a guy that played the position and played it extremely well and has maybe a different approach from the position because he played it and played it here. Tim, coming here, working with Derrick Rose and working with Rajon Rondo in the past has added some different things to Curbelo’s workouts. A little variety. I think between those two I’m really excited about the player development piece those guys bring — especially to our guards."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).