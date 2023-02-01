Good Morning, Illini Nation: Growth of Dain Dainja
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Dain Dainja played a grand total of 9 minutes in three games at Baylor in 2021-22 before entering the transfer portal and winding up at Illinois to start the new semester. It’s why Underwood considered the 6-foot-9 big man a freshman when this season started despite the fact Dainja is actually a redshirt sophomore.
Dainja’s relative inexperience at the college basketball level is why the Illinois staff is seeing progressive improvement in his level of play.
“The thing with Dain is he’s a pup in terms of gaining knowledge and really understanding how to play,” Underwood said. “He’s a lot different than Kofi (Cockburn). Kofi was a big guy in the middle third who could seal and nobody could get around him. Dain’s a little more comfortable in the mid-post and off the block and does some different things. He’s still learning some of the intricate things of sealing and footwork — the execution piece.
“Then I think on the defensive side it’s not just being the biggest guy like you were in high school. You’ve got to actually grow and you’ve got to do some things. His length. He’s got pretty good instincts that have allowed him to be very successful on that end. He just keeps getting game to game and practice to practice, really.”
