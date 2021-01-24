Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
We've reached the midway point of the Big Ten season. Well, kind of. Some teams have played 10 of 20 games. Then there's Michigan State, who has only played six, and Nebraska with its five. Illinois is at nine and should be at 11. Thanks, COVID.
Anyway, since it's basically the halfway point, I decided to get a first run at my All-Big Ten team. I typically vote on two of them — one for the conference itself and one for the Associated Press — and while those limit me to 10 players, I've gone with three teams here because ... I can.
The "problem" with the Big Ten and wanting to create a first, second and third team that could actually be playable on the court (that's the All-American voting directive) is a plethora of qualified bigs. You'll see what I mean with my first team.
First Team
Ayo Dosunmu, Jr., G, Illinois
Marcus Carr, R-Jr., G, Minnesota
Trayce Jackson-Davis, So., F, Indiana
Luka Garza, Sr., F/C, Indiana
Kofi Cockburn, So., C, Illinois
— My Big Ten player of the year will come from this group. Right now? It's hard not to give it to Garza again. Dosunmu is a clear contender having elevated his game across the board, but it's not like the Iowa big man got worse. Garza's averaging 26.9 points and 8.9 rebounds, has a 61/46/75 shooting slash and boasts an out-of-this-world 42.2 PER.
Second Team
D'Mitrik Trice, R-Sr., G, Wisconsin
Joe Wieskamp, Jr., G, Iowa
Ron Harper Jr., Jr., G, Rutgers
Trevion Williams, Jr., F, Purdue
Hunter Dickinson, Fr., C, Michigan
Dickinson has a rather firm hold on Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors making it back-to-back years for the big men after Cockburn won it last season. Michigan didn't need Dickinson to be this good, but the Wolverines wouldn't be a the top of the Big Ten standings without their 7-foot-1 center putting up 15.3 points (on 71.4 percent shooting) and 7.2 rebounds per game.
Third Team
Duane Washington Jr., Jr., G, Ohio State
Myreon Jones, Jr., G, Penn State
Franz Wagner, So., G, Michigan
Isaiah Livers, Sr., F, Michigan
Liam Robbins, Jr., C, Minnesota
Let's just go all big men. Here's the thing about Robbins. Players that transfer up like Robbins did from Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference to the Big Ten often see their production slip. The level of competition is stiffer. Clearly. Just look at all the big men listed above. But after averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks last season at Drake, Robbins is averaging 13.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Gophers. (Plus he's shooting a career high 40.6 percent from three-point range for good measure).
