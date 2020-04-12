Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

New Hall of Famer Derek Harper did plenty of winning in his time with at Illinois. The Illini topped the 20-win mark twice in his three seasons in orange and blue and made the Sweet 16 his freshman year.

The current Illinois team got back to those winning ways this past season with a complete program turnaround from a record 21 losses in 2018-19 to 21 wins this year without a chance to add to that in the Big Ten or NCAA tournaments.

Harper weighed in on the Illini's renewed success this week:

"They were on their way," he said. "I was talking trash again because Illinois was playing so well. ... You have to get the players. It all boils down to getting the great talent from Chicago, if you would. We weren't able to do that, and I think that was one of the reasons for the down spell in Champaign.

"But if you watched them this year, thy were exciting as a basketball tam. They could score the basketball. There's just certain things that have to be a constant when you start talking about being successful as a team. Again, I think Illinois was on their way. Right there before the tournament was about to happen, I thought they were playing as well as anybody in the Big Ten and had a chance to advance."