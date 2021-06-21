Good Morning, Illini Nation: Handful of new offers out
The first weekend for college basketball coaches back on the recruiting trail — actual in-person evaluations for the first time in more than a year — saw Illinois send out new offers to a trio of Class of 2022 prospects. Not to mention two in the Class of 2023.
"New" assistant coach Geoff Alexander took the lead on another in-state recruitment, with Glenbard West's Braden Huff earning his seventh high major offer and eighth total from the Illini. Huff, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward is ranked as a four-star recruit and No. 72 overall in the 2022 class by 247Sports and unranked by rivals.
Huff was a News-Gazette All-State First Team selection following the 2020-21 season after putting up 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists while playing just 22 minutes per game. He holds other offers from Northwestern, Creighton, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, DePaul, Vanderbilt and Penn.
Also among the newly-offered Illini targets was Ernest Udeh Jr. The 6-10, 230-pound center is ranked as a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports, but he checks in at No. 113 in the class as a four-star in the 247Sports Composite.
Udeh fits the profile of what Illinois coach Brad Underwood is looking for on the recruiting trail since he comes from a successful program. He helped Dr. Phillips (Fla.) win the FHSAA Class 7A state championship this past season and averaged 9.7 points and 9.6 rebounds for the season. Udeh was a defensive force down the stretch in the state playoffs and put up 13.2 rebounds and 5.2 blocks in the final four games of the year.
Udeh has both a mix of offers from mid-major and high major programs and also a lot of them. Also offering so far are South Florida, Stetson, Florida Atlantic, Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia State, Louisiana, Cleveland State, Temple, Ole Miss, Miami, Seton Hall, Georgia, Creighton, Georgia Tech, Kansas, George Washington, Iona, Stanford, Alabama and Tennessee. In addition to the Illini, Udeh has received 15 offers since the end of his junior season.
Demarion Watson was the third Class of 2022 prospect to get an Illinois offer over the weekend. The 6-7, 190-pound wing actually has a bit of a consensus ranking, with both Rivals and 247Sports considering him a three-star recruit and ranking him at Nos. 136 and 137, respectively, in his class.
Watson transferred from Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) — where he played with guys like Jalen Suggs, Chet Holmgren and Prince Aligbe in 2019-20 — to Totino-Grace (Minn.) for his junior season. Wastson helped the Eagles go 16-5 and averaged 12.6 points for the season.
Watson's list of offers includes three other Big Ten programs in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska. He also holds offers from Missouri, Morgan State, Hampton, Florida, Creighton, Xavier, St. Thomas, Marquette, Stanford, Cal and Iowa State.
Illinois' weekend recruiting efforts also included a new in-state offer in the Class of 2023. Like Huff, Lake Forest's Asa Thomas plays for the Illinois Wolves. Unlike Huff, Thomas' recruitment is really just getting started. The 6-5, 185-pound wing is known as a shooter and helped Lake Forest go 12-4 in the truncated 2020-21 season. Thomas' only other offer, which also came this weekend, is Marquette.
The final new target on Illinois' Class of 2023 recruiting board is Comeh Emuobor. The 6-5, 190-pound combo guard, who is also in the early stages of his recruitment, has other offers from Virginia Tech and North Carolina A&T.
Emuobor transferred to Ravenscroft School (N.C.) ahead of the 2020-21 season after playing at Enloe (N.C.). Both high schools are in Raleigh, N.C. Emuobor helped Ravenscroft finish 13-5 overall and unbeaten at 8-0 in league play this past year.
