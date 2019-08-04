Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
On Sundays, we’ll dip into our vast News-Gazette archives and stroll Memory Lane. Today: He made a name for himself playing football at the University of Illinois. But since taking over as athletic director in 2016, Josh Whitman has shown basketball the attention it deserves. In conjunction with his 41st birthday — he celebrates Monday — a look back in pictures of Whitman’s hardwood happenings:
BONUS: That time Josh Whitman squared off against Kevin Garnett in an AAU game.
Whitman’s introductory press conference on Feb. 18, 2016, was attended by many Illinois coaches, including beleagured John Groce. "I'm not a savior. I am one piece," Whitman said. "This must be a movement, a coalition of people. I recognize that some recent situations have not cast us in the best light. It's easy to cast aspersions. We have to fight that. If we unify, we can be the best."
Whitman was introduced as athletic director at halftime of a men’s basketball game against Minnesota on Feb. 28, 2016. The Illini won 84-71. Here’s what Loren Tate wrote afterward: “The result doesn´t impact the elephant in the room, namely uncomfortable incoming athletic director Josh Whitman, who was newly introduced at halftime in front of a disappointing turnout.”
Whitman has been involved in the recruiting process since Day 1. Above, he chatted up and sat with prospect Kofi Cockburn during a game at State Farm Center on Dec. 29, 2018. Cockurn later committed to Brad Underwood's Illini, a major get for a program seeking talented big men.
Left: Whitman and Groce were lunching at the 27th Annual Kendall Gill Golf Outing at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on July 11, 2016, when the coach received news that East St. Louis star Jeremiah Tilmon had committed to Illinois, setting off a celebration between the two. Alas, it was short-lived as Tilmon would eventually wind up at Missouri.
Whitman and Groce huddled before the final home game of the 2016-2017 season at State Farm Center on March 1, 2017. On March 11, Whitman fired Groce, who went 95-75 overall and 37-53 in Big Ten play. "There’s no magic formula to this stuff," Whitman said. "You find the right leader, you surround that leader with great resources and then you give them the room to go off and do a good job. We’ve got to find the right person, and it’s imperative that we do that."
A week after firing Groce, Whitman arrived at FlightStar in Savoy accompanied by his pick to coach the Illini: Brad Underwood. Whitman was part of a UI contingent on a Flightstar aircraft, formerly owned by Shad Kahn, that landed in Stillwater, Okla., on March 18 and flew back to Flightstar, landing at 5 p.m. Said Whitman: "The tenacity of Underwood's team jumped off the page. I love his style, and the speed and toughness with which they play. He identified this as a place he wants to be, and I envision our teams playing like that at Illinois. This happened very quickly. The time frame was as good as I could hope for."
Whitman and Underwood capped a whirlwind C-U media tour on March 20, 2017, by joining 'The News-Gazette Sports Page' radio show at the Esquire in downtown Champaign. "We had a successful process, I think, for three primary reasons," Whitman said. "Number 1, it was comprehensive. Number 2, it was confidential. And Number 3, it was fast."
Whitman wore basketball on his chest while competing at the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon in Champaign on April 28, 2018. He took part in the 5K and 10K events. In the 5K, he was one of more than 40 individuals who donned a sousaphone for the entirety of the race, working alongside the Marching Illini for a charitable cause.
Whitman is a courtside regular at games near and far. That includes the 2017 Braggin' Rights game in St. Louis where the AD slapped hands with Michael Finke and the Illini after their 70-64 win against Missouri.
On June 11, 2018, Whitman joined women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey and Brad Underwood to announced a planned $30 million upgrade to the program's practice home at Ubben Basketball Complex in Champaign. “It was the first building that was a standalone practice facility for a basketball team,” Whitman said. “We had people flying in from all over the country to see this space and benchmark it with an understanding of what was necessary to move their programs forward. This building changed the game for Illinois basketball, and we're prepared to change it once again.”
News-Gazette