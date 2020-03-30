Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois lost a pair of players to the transfer portal in the last week in sophomore guards Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones. There are tangible deficits to losing Griffin — namely his team-leading three-point shooting and his rebounding ability from the wing. Jones' loss is more of a loss of potential, albeit potential he never really reached at Illinois.
The Illini could very well lose the third of three of those guards from the 2018 class if Ayo Dosunmu opts to choose professional basketball as his next step. That would be a blow given Dosunmu's status as the team's leading scorer and go-to player in the clutch. Illinois will have to whether an equally as significant blow with Andres Feliz's graduation.
Trying to replace Feliz's production is one thing. Not necessarily easy, but not impossible. Replacing his full, total impact on the program? Well, that's a different story.
"I think the one thing we always talk about as coaches is we can replace points, we can replace rebounds and we can replace assists," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "What you don’t do is replace those plays that he made and those toughness issues. What we do hope has happened is our culture overall. Dre is the one that helped establish that the most. You want all those guys to start making those plays."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).