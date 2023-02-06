Good Morning, Illini Nation: Harris' role has changed
The rise of Jayden Epps as the go-to lead guard on the Illinois roster has meant more playing time for the Illini freshman. But that's meant cutting into fellow freshman Sencire Harris' minutes.
Harris played 13.7 minutes before becoming Illinois' starting point guard in place of Skyy Clark. That didn't bump up his minutes too much given Epps was playing starter's minutes off the bench, but Harris was still playing more at 16.7 minutes per game. That's dropped to just 10.3 minutes per game since Epps got the starting role to go with his starter's minutes.
"Just continued growth," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he's looking to get from Harris, who scored eight points (all against Nebraska) in his last four games. "He’s a young man that spends a lot of time working on his offensive game. Defensively, he’s going to continue to help us and impact us when he’s in the game. He’s a guy that’s got to keep shooting balls and understand what we do offensively. There’s going to be some night he’s going to be needed for a lot of minutes. Keeping the understanding that this thing’s all about day-to-day improvement. That’s our goal with all these games."
