Good Morning, Illini Nation: Hawkins' senior season will be chronicled
Thrilled that the first two episodes of "The Last Dance" premiered on Sunday night? Also an Illinois basketball fan? The worlds of basketball documentaries and Illini hoops will collide later this month — next Sunday in fact — when the 14-episode series on Prolific Prep's 2019-20 season will also premier on Youtube.
Camera crews followed the California prep school throughout the entire season. While G-League bound Jalen Green and Texas Tech signee Nimari Burnett (both McDonald's All-Americans) are two clear focal points, future Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins also played a pivotal role this past season for the Crew.
You can check out the trailer for the documentary below. It includes a couple clips from Prolific Prep's stop in Champaign for a pair of wins in the Chambana Classic.
Jalen Green Leads The #1 Ranked SUPERTEAM! The TRUE STORY Of Prolific Prep 😱 *Official Trailer* #BODYARMORpartner @DrinkBODYARMOR @ProlificPrep @JalenGreen @NimariBurnett Full vid: https://t.co/WAnIkzmnk8 pic.twitter.com/zFYS3JBOXR— Overtime (@overtime) April 19, 2020
Hawkins had 17 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and two steals in his first game in Champaign — a 107-82 win against St. Louis Christian. That meant he helped beat eventual 2021 Illinois target Jordan Nesbitt, who dropped 37 points in that game at Centennial High School with most of the Illini coaching staff in attendance.
Prolific Prep finished the season 31-3, won the Grind Session title and closed out the year ranked No. 7 in the Maxpreps Xcellent25. Hawkins, a 6-foot-10, 190-pound three-star forward, averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and a team-high 6.5 assists in his final season with the Crew.
