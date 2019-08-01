Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.

Brad Underwood made a point this summer to make a clear distinction between his team’s regular workouts and the 10 practices they were afforded as preparation for their upcoming foreign tour of Italy. The Illinois men’s basketball coach described the latter as “intense.”

That’s a description Ayo Dosunmu echoed. The sophomore guard also made a point of noting that the Italy practices could run from 2 to 2 1 / 2 hours, while the regular summer workouts maybe lasted an hour. Most of those, in fact, were capped at 40 minutes.

Dosunmu can see the advantage of having those intense 2 1 / 2-hour practices paying off late in the coming season.

“He’s building us to become machines,” Dosunmu said of Underwood. “When it becomes late — the Big Ten tournament — everyone’s tired and you’ve got to play so many games in a row. We’ve been doing it since June.”

Illinois’ Italy practices are also different because they’re being used as actual game preparation. The Illini will play three Italian teams and the Netherlands National B Team during their three-city trip. In a normal offseason, game prep like that doesn’t typically happen for several more months.

“I think it’s different because we’re actually preparing to go up against somebody else,” redshirt senior forward Kipper Nichols said. He also noted the elevated pace of learning and attention to detail this summer as key.

“When you do that I think, ultimately, everybody’s mindset is different as far as coming together a lot earlier,” Nichols continued. “There’s a certain sense of urgency that kicks in, I think, knowing we’re about to play games and knowing we have to have certain stuff down earlier at this point in the summer than the usual summer I think it totally puts us at an advantage going into the regular season and even further. I think we’ll be ahead of a lot of people.”