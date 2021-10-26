Good Morning, Illini Nation: Held in high regard
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Sporting News released its preseason top 25 on Monday, and Mike DeCourcy has Illinois ranked higher than any other individual national college basketball writer. Higher even than CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, who had the Illini at No. 7 in his ranking of ... all 358 teams in the country.
DeCourcy's top 25 started out fairly standard with Gonzaga at No. 1 and UCLA at No. 2. Those are the top two teams in the country per the AP Top 25 albeit in reverse order from my ballot. Then came Brad Underwood's squad at No. 3, which was even two spots higher than where I have Illinois ranked in the preseason.
"They’ve got the best center in college basketball and maybe the best point guard – isn’t that a great place for the Illini to start?" DeCourcy wrote. "Well, progress from there will have to include (Kofi) Cockburn adding more versatility to his game and, more important, (Andre) Curbelo showing he can make a jumpshot."
To see the rest of what DeCourcy wrote about the Illini and check out the rest of his top 25, click here.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).