Adam Miller's 28-point performance in Illinois' 122-60 win against North Carolina A&T put the Illini freshman in some rather impressive company. Those 28 points set a new program record for more points by a freshman in a debut. Brandon Paul held the old record at 22 points. Deon Thomas held it before him at 21.
"You guys saw what he’s capable of doing," Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said of Miller. "He’s a sniper, but the one thing I love about Adam is he’s not just a shooter. He has game. He has a full arsenal. His best attribute is shooting the ball. Teams can’t double. Teams can’t help too hard because he shoots the ball so well. He showed it. He plays above his age. Each and every day he’s in the morning with me grinding and working, and it paid off (Wednesday)."
Here's where Miller's performance fell among some other Illini freshman records:
— Miller's 28 points merely tied him for 10th with Thomas in single-game scoring. Illinois' all-time leading career scorer has two of the top single-game freshman scoring efforts. Giorgi Bezhanishivili, of course, holds the record with his 35-point game against Rutgers on Feb. 5, 2019.
— Miller shot 83.3 percent from the field overall Wednesday, which is good for fifth among all Illinois freshmen. Kofi Cockburn leads the way at 100 percent, making all eight of his shots against Miami last December. In terms of double-digit shot attempts, Thomas again has the best mark at 90 percent.
— Six three-pointers from Miller left him one shy of tying the record of seven.. Trent Frazier (twice), Demetri McCamey and Cory Bradford share it.
— Miller made 6 of 8 three-pointers against North Carolina A&T, and that 75 percent shooting from beyond the arc is good for a tie for seventh with Jamar Smith. McCamey is the record holder, having gone 6 of 6 from deep against Purdue in March 2008.
