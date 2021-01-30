Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
High school basketball returned in the state of Illinois Friday night. Tuscola wasn't the only team playing, but the Warriors' 58-43 win against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond was the only game featuring a player with at least some interest from Illinois. Class of 2022 Tuscola guard Jalen Quinn, who's got mid-major offers and Big Ten interest — the lllini included — had 18 points in the win.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who supported the safe return to play in the state, was excited to see high school hoops get started.
"How they’re putting schedules together and talking to high school coaches has been fun to communicate with some of them in terms of how they’re doing it," Underwood said. "You’re just excited. You know kids put a lot of time into it, and they’re looking forward to the opportunity to go compete. I’m grateful we’re doing it in what I think is a very safe way and has been thought out by the IHSA and state health. I’m glad there’s a resolution to that, and everybody gets an opportunity to participate and have some fun."
