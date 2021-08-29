Good Morning, Illini Nation: High school/prep teams to watch
Brad Underwood has made it a point to get across the idea he likes to recruit players from winning programs. If they already know how to do it in high school ... maybe that carries over to the Big Ten (and beyond). Recent examples of that recruiting tact, of course, are Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Curbelo. Good players from good high school teams that have had success (Dosunmu a lot, Curbelo more expected to come) with the Illini.
The SeasonTicket released its updated preseason top 25 — some of the best high school and prep programs in the country — this week. Players with Illinois offers are dotted throughout those rosters:
1. Compass Prep (Ariz.)
Illini offers: Colin Smith (2022), Kylan Boswell (2023)
2. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Illini offers: Dillon Mitchell (2022), Kwame Evans Jr. (2023), ZZ Clark (2024)
3. IMG Academy (Fla.)
Illini offers: Jarace Walker (2022), Gus Yalden (2023)
4. Combine Academy (N.C.)
Illini commit: Jayden Epps
5. Dream City Christian (Ariz.)
Illini offers: Shawn Phillips Jr. (2022), Shaedon Sharpe (2022)
6. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
Illini offers: Cameron Corhen (2022)
7. Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Illini offers: Tre White (2022)
8. Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
Illini offers: Caleb Foster (2023)
9. La Lumiere School (Ind.)
Illini offers: Jeremy Fears Jr. (2023)
10. Link Prep (Mo.)
Illini offers: Omaha Biliew (2023)
20. Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
Illini offers: Simeon Wilcher (2023)
22. Calvary Christian (Fla.)
Illini offers: Marvel Allen (2023)
23. Whitney Young
Illini offers: AJ Casey, Dalen Davis
24. Dr. Phillips (Fla.)
Illini offers: Denzel Aberdeen (2022), Ernest Udeh Jr. (2022)
