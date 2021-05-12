Good Morning, Illini Nation: 'High speed Wi-Fi upstairs'
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
New Illinois assistant coach Chester Frazier is eager to get to work with the Illini. That won't happen on the court until at least June 14 when the players are back on campus for summer school (and summer workouts).
Frazier's role at Illinois hasn't been fully fleshed out just yet, but he's worked with guards in his previous nine seasons as a Division I assistant. Odds are that will continue in Champaign, and he's looking forward to the chance to work with the Illini guards and, perhaps, Andre Curbelo in particular.
"Special, special," Frazier said of Curbelo. "\He's got high speed Wi-Fi upstairs. That kid's smart, intelligent, crafty. An elite playmaker. He's got it, man. That kid's special. I thought he gave stability to the lineup at times with his ability to make everyone better.
"Ayo (Dosunmu), obviously, was the closer and the go-to guy, but Curbelo just made everything work. He's a CEO. That kid can do a lot of things on the basketball court. I can't wait to work with him."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).