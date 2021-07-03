Good Morning, Illini Nation: Hill gets Summer League opportunity
Malcolm Hill played an integral role in House of 'Paign's run to the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament last summer in Columbus, Ohio. The former Illinois guard isn't back with the alumni squad this year, though. His schedule didn't allow it.
Namely because Hill will be getting another shot in the NBA Summer League, which will run August 8-17 in Las Vegas. While the dates don't overlap, with TBT action set to run from July 16 through Aug. 3, the Summer League shot takes precedent.
Malcolm Hill will play for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Sportando.Hill spent the season with Hapoel Jerusalem— Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) July 2, 2021
Hill will run with the New Orleans Pelicans' Summer League team in Las Vegas. He previously played with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Orlando Summer League in 2017 and with the Utah Jazz in both the Utah and Las Vegas Summer League series in 2018.
Hill just completed his fourth full professional season and first in Israel with Hapoel Jerusalem. He previously played in the Philippines and Germany in 2017-18, Germany again in 2018-19 (where he suffered a torn ACL and missed almost the entire season) and Kazakhstan in 2019-20.
Hapoel Jerusalem plays in three separate leagues. Hill averaged 9.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in the Israeli Winner League and shot 46 percent overall, 37 percent from three-point range and 79 percent from the free throw line. He also averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and three steals in the Balkan League and 6.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in the Champions League.
