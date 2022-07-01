Good Morning, Illini Nation: Hill has shot to solidify NBA career
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Malcolm Hill was one of 117 G League players that received a call-up to the NBA during the 2021-22 season. The former Illinois guard actually got two. One with the Atlanta Hawks and another after signing a 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls, which led to a two-day deal to finish out the season in Hoffman Estates with the G League Windy City Bulls.
Hill averaged 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 19 NBA games — three with the Hawks and 16 with the Bulls. He earned his shot after putting up 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and posting a 51/40/81 shooting slash with the Birmingham Squadron in the G League. After his run in Chicago ended, Hill also averaged 18.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists with a 52/40/87 slash for the Windy City Bulls.
So Hill's foot is more than just in the NBA door. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard has a legitimate shot at sticking in the league. Chicago signed him to a $1.58 million two-way qualifying offer earlier this week. That makes him a restricted free agent and gives the Bulls first right of refusal. So Hill either signs with another NBA organization for guaranteed money, or Chicago gets him back at that qualifying offer number.
For the moment, Hill will play for the Bulls' Summer League team in Las Vegas, with the roster announced Thursday. Fellow former Illini turned All-Rookie Second Team selection Ayo Dosunmu is not participating in Summer League, but Hill has some intriguing teammates. That includes 2022 first round pick Dalen Terry, Justin Lewis on the other two-way deal and Flyin' Illini standout Marcus Liberty's nephew Javon Freeman-Liberty.
Summer League action runs July 7-17 in Las Vegas. Hill also played in Summer League in 2017 (Oklahoma City Thunder), 2018 (Utah Jazz) and 2021 (New Orleans Pelicans).
