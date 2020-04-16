Good Morning, Illini Nation: Hill reflects on Illinois' successful season
Malcolm Hill never got the opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament during his Illinois career. The No. 3 all-time leading scorer in program history, Hill is arguably one of the best former Illini — that played four years — to hold that rather unfortunate distinction.
Any success for Illinois basketball, though, still means a lot to Hill. That this year's team was NCAA tournament bound before the season was canceled abruptly made Hill proud.
"It means everything," he said. "I grew up in Illinois, so I've always followed Illinois basketball. To see the strides that the players made this year and the team as a collective and the momentum we had going into the tournament, I thought we were going to do really well in the Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament."
Hill followed along as best he could with the 2019-20 Illini. It wasn't always easy doing so from Kazakhstan where he was playing professionally, but Hill managed to find the time.
"I tried to keep up with every game," he said. "It was a 12-hour time difference. I was watching the games in the morning to start my day. They made it worthwhile this year having a great year. I expect them to have an even better year next year."
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball team will be notable as it pertains to Hill. The graduation of Kipper Nichols means all of Hill's former teammates will have also moved on from the Illini. That doesn't change what he feels about his alma mater, however.
"It actually makes me feel really old the fact I have no teammates on the team anymore," Hill said with a laugh. "It seems like I just graduated a year ago. It's like a family there. When (Brad) Underwood took over the job one of the first things he told me — and he tells me this every time I come back in the summer time and visit — is I'm always welcome.
"I might not know the players, but it's a connection. That's the Illinois brotherhood that we have. I love getting to know the guys every time I go back, too, and to be able to share my experiences in the professional life with them."
