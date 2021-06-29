Good Morning, Illini Nation: Holloman has UI in top six
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois offered Cretin-Derham (Minn.) standout Trejuan "Tre" Holloman on June 14. Two weeks later the four-star point guard — and three-star cornerback — had the Illini in his top six. Brad Underwood and Co. weren't the only group to make a late charge. Oklahoma State offered Holloman five days before he announced his top six and wound up a finalist, too.
Future needs are more difficult to suss out these days with the one-time transfer both creating more roster spots in the offseason and potentially filling them, too, but here's a look at how Holloman might fit with each of his top six teams:
Illinois
Best case scenario? Holloman plays behind (and occasionally beside) Andre Curbelo for at least one season. Worst case for the Illini? Holloman is Curbelo's replacement if the Puerto Rican point guard blows up like everyone is expecting in 2021-22.
Oklahoma State
It's not a log jam at point guard for the Cowboys, but they do have some options that could be around for multiple seasons. Count on Isaac Likekele having the ball in his hands more in 2021-22 in a post-Cade Cunningham world, while Rodnel Walker probably plays more of a combo guard role.
Marquette
The Golden Eagles are young at point guard. Really young. George Mason transfer Tyler Kolek is the "veteran" of the group, and he's a single season into his college basketball career. Here's the deal, though. Incoming freshmen Stevie Mitchell and Kameron Jones both originally signed with now former coach Steve Wojciechowski before reaffirming their commitment when Shaka Smart was hired. The new coach might have his own ideas about the point guard spot moving forward.
Dayton
USC transfer Elijah Weaver will run the point for the Flyers in 2021-22 and could be back the year after, too, given last year's freebie season. Dayton coach Anthony Grant has some younger backups now, but Holloman would be the program's highest-ranked point guard since Juwan Staten in the Class of 2010.
Minnesota
Even if the Gophers weren't in the midst of a rebuild with Ben Johnson taking over from Richard Pitino this offseason, landing Holloman would be a priority.There's been a lot of talent in the state of Minnesota in the last half decade or so, but not many of the players have stayed home. That there's not a no brainer point guard on the roster just makes the Gophers' need even greater.
Michigan State
Michigan State found out the hard way in 2020-21 what not having a legit point guard can mean. The Spartans will have at least a couple seasons of Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker, added a point guard in the 2021 class in Jaden Akins and also have Max Christie coming in with the ability to run the show if necessary. Landing Holloman would put Tom Izzo in a position of real point guard strength.
