Good Morning, Illini Nation: Home court advantage is real in Big Ten
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois dispatching Purdue 63-37 on Sunday at State Farm Center might only have been a surprise in regard to the Boilermakers' highly inefficient offense and the final margin of victory. That the Illini won on their home court? Not such a surprise given the way Big Ten play games have played out so far this season.
It's still a small sample size, but only three Big Ten teams have won on the road so far this season. Michigan State was the only team to post a road win in the early December games when it won at Northwestern, and both Wisconsin (at Ohio State) and Rutgers (at Nebraska) won on the road this past week.
"How many fans were here tonight?" Illinois coach Brad Underwood asked after the Illini's win against Purdue. The answer was 12,153.
"If I could figure it out, I’d write the book," Underwood continued. "This league’s unparalleled. There’s no league even close in terms of attendance, in terms of the attention that games draw. There’s a different feel — a different vibe — and when you’re at home there’s comfort. That’s part of it.
"It’s not just this year. I think it’s pretty much every year it’s really hard to win on the road no matter what the team’s record is and how they play. You don’t dwell on the losses too much and you move on to the next because you sure as heck don’t want one to turn into two and two become four. Then all of a sudden you’re reeling. It’s a weird phenomenon."
