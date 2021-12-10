Good Morning, Illini Nation: Home court advantage
Home court advantage is something actually calculated among the many data points on Ken Pomeroy's website. Several factors — home scoring and foul advantages, non-steal turnovers, blocked shots and elevation — go into calculating said home court advantage. Illinois' State Farm Center ranks 163rd nationally.
A perfect measure of home court advantage? Of course not. For example, Jersey Mike's Arena aka The RAC aka the Trapezoid of Terror ranks 42nd in home court advantage for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights, of course, just knocked off No. 1 Purdue at home on Thursday night.
Illinois is 5-0 at home this season, went 11-2 at State Farm Center last season and posted a 15-3 record in Champaign in 2019-20. That home court advantage will be put to the test Saturday against Arizona. The No. 11 Wildcats have played just one true road game and won it by 25 points at Oregon State, which boasts the 95th best home court advantage per KenPom.
"There's nothing better — except playing at (McKale Memorial Center) when it's full — than going on the road and kicking someone's (butt)," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd told reporters Thursday. "It's going to be a huge task. We're not going in there cocky. We're not going in there arrogant. We're going in there knowing it's going to be a great challenge, and we're hopefully going to be up for it."
