Good Morning, Illini Nation: Honorary Illini
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois fans embraced Mike Daum when the former South Dakota State star joined House of 'Paign for The Basketball Tournament last summer. Not hard to do with Daum quickly turning into one of the (mostly) Illinois alumni team's go-to players alongside Andres Feliz and Malcolm Hill.
Daum will be back with House of 'Paign this summer when regular TBT action resumes after last year's bubble situation. House of 'Paign is the No. 2 seed in the Illinois regional and will get a chance to open tournament play at 1 p.m. July 24 in Peoria.
It apparently didn't take much for House of 'Paign coach/general manager Mike LaTulip to sell Daum on running it back this year. Daum told the story on the latest episode of the Inside TBT podcast with Joey Lane and Andrew Zoldan.
🔸🔹NEW EPISODE🔸🔹@IlliniTBT wasted no time getting @dauminator24 on board for @thetournament 2021 & he’s PUMPED to play in front of @IlliniMBB fans💯MORE- One thing from ALL 32 first round games‼️- @SeanMcGee3 & @SeanHoehn22 @ToughnessTBT🎵- https://t.co/mdihxgTZ7I pic.twitter.com/LTj110kmPz— Inside TBT (@InsideTbt) June 23, 2021
"I'm pretty sure that night he was trying to get me to sign some paper just saying it's for my flight home," Daum joked about his conversation with LaTulip after last year's quarterfinal loss. "No, he was funny about it. I think he knew I was going to roll with them again this upcoming year, but I was honest with him, too. I told him, 'Yeah, I'm not sure about playing in the TBT next year. I've got to see what happens with the rest of my season overseas and things like that.'
"But at the end of the day, I was pretty certain I was going to come back to Mike and the guys. I've heard a lot of stories from LaTulip and Leron (Black) and Nnanna (Egwu) and all those guys about how crazy the fan base gets. I'm excited to get out there and get them rallied up and ready to go."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).