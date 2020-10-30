Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Several of Illinois football coach Lovie Smith's players had previous lives as high school basketball players. Quarterback Brandon Peters was a mid-major recruit on the basketball court and a four-star on the football field. Backup quarterback Isaiah Williams played, too, running the point at Trinity Catholic (Mo.).
Keith Randolph was a basketball player before he turned to football. A successful one, too. The now redshirt freshman defensive end was a two-time Class 4A state champion at Belleville West playing alongside now Ohio State sophomore E.J. Liddell.
Randolph averaged 9.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 57.2 percent from the field during West's first title run in 2018-19. He followed that up by averaging 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds as a senior, which included an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double in the state semifinals against Elgin Larkin.
Randolph has since focused his athletic pursuits on the football field. This season, though, is just his fourth.
"It’s a little crazy," he said. "I was a basketball player. To be out here with my hand in the dirt playing football is crazy, and I still can’t believe it sometimes."
Not that Randolph doesn't still think about basketball. Or get out and play on the regular.
"Where I live, we’ve got a court right out back," he said. "I’m almost out there every day getting a few shots up. Of course I miss basketball. It was fun. I’ve still got it."
So if Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood ever needs a slightly undersized by certainly physical center/power forward he knows where to turn.
"I tagged him on Twitter so he could see what I’ve got," Randolph said. That action didn't yield a response. "It’s all good, though. I’ve just got to go out there and embarrass the hoopers."
