Illinois soccer already kicked off (see what I did there?) the 2019-20 Illini athletic season with a Thursday night win against Loyola and Sunday afternoon’s victory against Dayton. The first step toward another Final Four appearance begins at Tennessee on Friday for Illinois volleyball, and year four of the Lovie Smith era kicks off (couldn’t help myself, did it again) on Saturday against Akron.

Basketball season, though, isn’t that far off with the academic year at Illinois getting underway today. Truly. Teams across the country will start official practices in less than a month.

Brad Underwood’s team has this week off. No skill workouts. No organized time in the weight room with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. The players get some time to reacclimate to the school year and lock down the academic side of the balance between class and basketball.

“After Labor Day, they will get back in with Fletch in the weight room,” Underwood said. “We’ll go another week to let them get through the stiffness and the soreness, and then we’ll start individuals.”

Then Underwood will assess where he feels his team is at. Official practices start the fourth full week of September. As previously reported right here at “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” Illinois won’t be starting theirs then. The 10 summer practices in advance of the Italy trip gave the Illini a head start and some wiggle room for when their fall has to begin.

“I want to make sure they have the proper time with Fletch,” Underwood said. “I don’t want to cut that short in terms of conditioning and what they do in the weight room. Sometime probably around the first of October we’ll get cranked up with practice. The exact date, we’re still going to play it by ear a little bit.”