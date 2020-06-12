Good Morning, Illini Nation: How 2022 recruiting good be different
Just three of the Rivals150 for the Class of 2020 have committed. Five-star point guard Dior Johnson — the No. 4 recruit in the class — is headed to Syracuse. Pittsburgh also picked up a commitment from four-star shooting guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Ohio State is on the board with three-star shooting guard Bowen Hardman.
Three out of 150 at this point on the recruiting calendar for the 2022 class isn't that strange. How the rest of the class shakes out is to be determined, but commitments might trend later in the process given the current moratorium on in-person recruiting. No evaluation periods, no chance for recruits to be seen.
Illinois has offered — by my count — 11 prospects in the Class of 2022. That number would have grown in a normal spring, as the Illini coaching staff got on the road to recruit. They've instead been stuck in their home offices, so it will take some time before they reach the typical recruiting pool they've fished in since Brad Underwood got the job. To further the marine theme, Underwood and the Illini have preferred to cast a wide net.
That option just doesn't exist right now. Class of 2022 recruits have to be a little more patient.
"Most of those guys were never even evaluated by colleges," said Rivals' national analyst Corey Evans. "If we get back to the regular normal next spring and summer, these schools are going to have to invest a lot more time and energy into that 2022 class where in the past there was a runway.
"You at least knew certain prospects and certain targets. That's not going to be the case next year. This was usually the time that maybe there's an 8 a.m. game on a Saturday and it's, 'Let's go sneak over to the 16U game and see so-and-so play. For those schools that might be ahead in '21, if they can get ahead in '22 somehow more power to them."
