Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Not to belabor the point even more, but, yes, there is some substantial hype around the Illinois basketball program heading into the 2020-21 season. Of course, every mention of the hype just adds to it. That doesn't take away from the fact that national college basketball media member after national college basketball media member thinks this season could be special for the Illini.
Like these guys ...
ESPN's Jon Crispin said "Iowa and Illinois are in a position to be national powers this year. The challenge is similar for both. ... Considering the likely shortened season, establishing a rhythm and pace is paramount to their success. This is something that has to be established through everything they do as swagger and tempo are more a part of the team's identity and not just how you want to play.
"In truth, how these teams respond to the challenges of the pandemic and the social issues of American society will determine more than we can imagine this year. The teams that adjust the best will benefit the most in the end. But, as I always say, the best teams don't win with set plays. They win with adjustments."
Then there's this from CBS' Clark Kellogg: "The duo of Ayo and Kofi alone, healthy and performing well, puts the Illini in Sweet 16 territory."
And this from his colleague at CBS Sports Jon Rothstein: "A consensus top 10 team. A team that I think will be built for the NCAA tournament because they're going to have rim protection, they're going to have veteran guards and they're going to have a player in Ayo that can make plays at the end of the shot clock and in end-of-game situations.
"I have no doubt that Illinois next year will have its best season since the 2005 team that came within inches of winning a national title."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).