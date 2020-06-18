Good Morning, Illini Nation: How about another 2022 offer?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois entered this week having offered just 11 prospects in the Class of 2022. By Wednesday? That number had nearly doubled, with an offer to First Love Christian Academy (Pa.) point guard Mason Manning the ninth since Monday.
Manning is ranked as a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports. The latest update from the former earlier this month saw the 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard go from unranked to No. 122 in the Rivals150. Manning is unranked by 247Sports but is No. 89 in the 247Sports Composite.
The offer for Manning makes for five total point guard targets in the 2020 class, including a pair out of New Jersey in Mark Armstrong (St. Peter's Prep) and Jaquan Harris (St. Thomas Aquinas), a Californian headed to Arizona in Ramel Lloyd Jr. (Dream City Christian School) and Rodney Rice out of the Bullis School in Maryland. Fenwick's Trey Pettigrew is considered a combo guard.
Manning, a Jackson, Miss., native, played his first full season at First Love Christian in Washington, Pa., this past season. He averaged 13 points, five assists and two steals and put up a shooting slash of 48/37/81. Manning holds other offers from Baylor, Bryant, Georgia Tech, Maryland, LSU, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, South Florida and TCU
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).