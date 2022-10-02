Good Morning, Illini Nation: How Amani Hansberry stacks up in Class of 2023
After breaking down where new Illinois commt Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn fits in the Class of 2023, I realized I didn't do something similar when Amani Hansberry chose the Illini. Thought it provides some interesting perspective, so here's how the future Illinois forward stacks up among his peers according to the 247Sports Composite:
Nationally
Hansberry is ranked No. 73 overall and three spots behind his future teammate Gibbs-Lawhorn in the 247Sports Composite. A strong summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, including a breakout Peach Jam performance, meant a rather significant move up the rankings, though. Hansberry was ranked the No. 185 prospect in early May. Quite the climb.
Locally
Nobody in Maryland is ranked higher than Hansberry, with the Mount St. Joseph star claiming the top spot. Also ranked in the top five in the state is St. Frances Academy guard Jahnathan Lamothe, who committed to Maryland after Illinois also recruited him. The thing about ranking Hansberry in Maryland, though, is kind of like ranking Gibbs-Lawhorn in Florida. It's not really where he's from. Hansberry started his high school career at St. John's College in Washington, D.C. (He'd still be the best from the district, though).
Positionally
Hansberry, like Gibbs-Lawhorn, is also considered the 14th highest ranked player at his position. The future Illinois power forward is sandwiched in between UCLA-bound Devin Williams out of Centennial (Calif.) and Penn State-bound Carey Booth out of Brewster Academy (N.H.). At the the top of the power forward rankings in the '23 class are a pair of Duke-bound bigs in Mackenzie Mgbako and Sean Stewart. Turns out Jon Scheyer's OK at this recruiting thing.
