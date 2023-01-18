Good Morning, Illini Nation: How are the 2023 signees faring?
Half of Illinois' 2023 recruiting class is already on campus with French forward Zacharie Perrin and Niccolo Moretti both enrolled and on the roster. Perrin, who reclassified into the , still might play this season. Illini coach Brad Underwood said Monday that Moretti will not.
Those two will be joined in Champaign next season by Amani Hansberry and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, who were both recently nominated for the McDonald's All-American Game. Hansberry is thriving in his senior season at Mount St. Joseph (Md.), while Gibbs-Lawhorn made a midseason transfer from Montverde Academy (Fla.) to Word of God (N.C.).
Hansberry actually got a win against Gibbs-Lawhorn at the Iolani Classic in Honolulu, with Mount St. Joseph overcoming a double-digit deficit to beat the then No. 1-ranked Eagles 56-55. Hansberry had 15 points in the win.
Beating Montverde is part of an impressive 18-3 start for Hansberry and the Gaels. Their only losses came to Philadelphia powerhouse Neumann-Goretti in the championship game of the Iolani Classic, another to regular Virginia power Paul VI and to nearby St. Maria Goretti (Md.).
Mount St. Joseph got a win on a more national stage Sunday against North Laurel (Ky.) at the HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Mass. Hansberry, who recently climbed to No. 43 in the 247Sports rankings for the 2023 class, had 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals in the 54-48 victory.
Gibbs-Lawhorn left Montverde for Word of God earlier this month. The 6-foot-1 guard, who dropped to No. 122 in 247Sports' most recent rankings update, was playing limited minutes off the bench for Montverde, which basically employs a jumbo lineup other than four-star, top 40 guard Chris Johnson. The Eagles also trot out 6-9 Kwame Evans Jr. (Oregon), 6-9 uncommitted 2024 five-star Asa Newell, 6-7 uncommitted 2024 five-star Liam McNeeley, 6-8 uncommitted 2025 five-star Cooper Flagg, 6-8 Sean Stewart (Duke) and 6-9 uncommitted 2024 five-star Derik Queen.
Gibbs-Lawhorn's transfer to Word of God means he'll compete in the Overtime Elite league. The Holy Rams joined Overtime Elite along with Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) and Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.) for its second season. Word of God plays the other five Overtime Elite teams but has also played high-level competition like Prolific Prep (Calif.), Combine Academy (N.C.) and DeMatha Catholic (Md.).
