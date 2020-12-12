Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois will face one of its former players (and two former signees) today in Columbia, Mo. Braggin' Rights has been a bit different the past two seasons with Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett playing for Missouri.
Six other former Illinois basketball players are still plying their trade at the Division I level. Here's a look at how they're faring in 2020-21:
Jalen Coleman-Lands
Coleman-Lands got a sixth year of eligibility and used it to transfer from DePaul to Iowa State. In the short term? Not a bad move. DePaul has yet to play this season with game after game canceled because of COVID-19. Coleman-Lands was the Cyclones' top scorer heading into Friday night's rivalry game against Iowa, averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and two steals. He finally got his three-point shot going against the Hawkeyes and finished with 17 points and six rebounds, but Iowa thumped Iowa State 105-77.
Te'Jon Lucas
Lucas played his first game of the season Friday, but Milwaukee fell in a close one to Kansas State, 76-75. Lucas resumed his role as the Panthers' starting point guard and finished with 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds. (Fun fact: Mahomet-Seymour grad Grant Coleman had 14 points and six rebounds for Milwaukee off the bench).
Greg Eboigbodin
Eboigbodin also made his 2020-21 debut Friday with Northeastern. The 6-foot-9 forward started (something he did just six times last season for the Huskies) and finished with four points and four rebounds in a 94-79 loss to UMass.
Samba Kane
Kane already has a signature win this season after San Francisco took down reigning NCAA champs Virginia the day after Thanksgiving. (NOTE: That's still the Cavaliers' title since there was no tourney this past March). The Dons took advantage of "Bubbleville" in Uncasville, Conn., and have already played seven games. Kane has started four of seven games, and the 7-foot center is averaging 3.4 points and 3.7 rebounds.
Alan Griffin
Griffin picked up with Syracuse right where he left off with Illinois. The 6-5 guard is leading the 3-1 Orange in scoring at 17.5 points per game, while also averaging 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Griffin has made multiple three-pointers in all four games and is shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Tevian Jones
Jones has become "the guy" at Southern Utah after gaining immediate eligibility in August. The 6-7 guard already has a 20-point game and a 30-point game, setting his new career high Wednesday with a 33-point effort in the Thunderbirds' win against Utah Valley. Jones is averaging 18.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in five games.
