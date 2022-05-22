Good Morning, Illini Nation: How Ayo Dosunmu stacks up as All-Rookie pick
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ayo Dosunmu was named to the All-Rookie Second Team this week. Quite the accomplishment for the former Illinois guard turned second round pick. Dosunmu averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in his debut season with the Chicago Bulls and was one of two second round picks honored on the Second Team along with the New Orleans Pelicans' Herb Jones.
But where does Dosunmu stack up when compared to other former Illini in their rookie seasons? Let's take a look ...
— Deron Williams was an All-Rookie First Team pick in 2005-06 after averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds for the Utah Jazz while also putting up a 42/42/70 shooting slash. Luther Head was an All-Rookie Second Team pick that same season and put up 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Houston Rockets.
— Kendall Gill earned All-Rookie First Team honors in 1990-91. He started 36 of 82 games for the Charlotte Hornets and averaged 11 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds.
— Nick Weatherspoon was an All-Rookie selection in 1973-74. (It went to just a single team starting in 1987-88). Playing for the then Capital Bullets, Weatherspoon put up 7.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and shot 41.2 percent from the field. It was not a particularly memorable All-Rookie Team with the likes of Ernie DiGregorio, Ron Behagen, Mike Bantom and John Brown.
— **Don Freeman probably would have been an All-Rookie pick had he actually started his professional career in the NBA rather than the ABA. Freeman averaged 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Minnesota Muskies. Good enough numbers to supplant Phil Jackson on the All-Rookie team given there was no real reason to have two players honored from the Eastern Conference third-place Knicks (and you weren't knocking off Walt Frazier).**
— Other players that had productive rookie seasons before All-Rookie honors were awarded:
- Don Ohl, Detroit Pistons, 1960-61
- Red Kerr, Syracuse Nationals, 1954-55
- Don Sunderlage, Milwaukee Hawks, 1953-54 (was an All-Star)
- Dike Eddelman, Tri-Cities Blackhawks, 1949-50
- Andy Phillip, Chicago Stags, 1947-48
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).