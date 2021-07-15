Good Morning, Illini Nation: How Class of 2022 stacks up to past Illini classes
It's still early — too early, probably — to evaluate Illinois' 2022 recruiting. Particularly when it will grow beyond the three current commitments. But for now? Brad Underwood has the No. 4 class in the country, trailing only North Carolina, Ohio State and now Arkansas after the Razorbacks landed in-state, four-star guard Derrian Ford on Wednesday.
But how did other Illinois recruiting classes stack up nationally? All rankings are based on the 247Sports Composite, which goes back to the Class of 2003. Illinois' team rankings since then — not counting 2012 when the Illini signed zero high school recruits — average out to be roughly sixth in the Big Ten and 51st nationally.
Let's take a look ...
Class of 2021
Big Ten rank: No. 4
National rank: No. 23
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 90 RJ Melendez
Biggest impact: To be determined. All three incoming freshmen wings were ranked similarly, with Luke Goode at No. 97 and Brandin Podziemski at No. 103.
Class of 2020
Big Ten rank: No. 3
National rank: No. 16
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 33 Adam Miller
Biggest impact: No question it’s been Andre Curbelo, who was the No. 47 recruit in the class and wound up Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year. Miller can’t change it either given he transferred to LSU after just one season.
Class of 2019
Big Ten rank: No. 10
National rank: No. 69
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 46 Kofi Cockburn
Biggest impact: Cockburn … by a mile. The 7-foot center was Big Ten Freshman of the Year and then earned consensus Second Team All-American honors as a sophomore. Meanwhile, injuries have plagued Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk his entire Illini career, Jeremiah Hamlin transferred to Eastern Illinois after his sophomore season and Bernard Kouma never made it to Champaign.
Class of 2018
Big Ten rank: No. 5
National rank: No. 25
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 32 Ayo Dosunmu
Biggest impact: Again, it’s Dosunmu, but at least he had a bit of competition from Andres Feliz. Dosunmu, though, was the face of the Illinois rebuild and left after the 2020-21 season as one of the most decorated Illini of all time. More than half the class — Tevian Jones, Alan Griffin, Samba Kane and Anthony Higgs — all transferred after one or two seasons.
Class of 2017
Big Ten rank: No. 2
National rank: No. 30
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 79 Mark Smith
Biggest impact: Trent Frazier made it clear he was “the guy” out of the 2017 class in year one. He’s still around, now a “super senior” along with classmate Da’Monte Williams, and has a chance to further climb the program’s all-time scorers list. (But does it get an asterisk with his bonus year?) Smith, of course, lasted just a single season in Champaign along with Greg Eboigbodin and Matic Vesel.
Class of 2016
Big Ten rank: No. 14
National rank: No. 110
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 138 Te’Jon Lucas
Biggest impact: Well, it’s Lucas by default. John Groce finally landed a point guard, but Lucas’ breakthrough didn’t happen until he transferred back home to Milwaukee where he averaged 14.7 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds in two seasons. He’ll finish up his career with a “super senior” season at BYU.
Class of 2015
Big Ten rank: No. 2
National rank: No. 15
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 37 Jalen Coleman-Lands
Biggest impact: Aaron Jordan? Only he and Kipper Nichols — a midseason addition — stuck around for their entire college career. It just never really happened for this group. Coleman-Lands left after the coaching change — first to DePaul then Iowa State and now Kansas for his seventh season — and so did D.J. Williams. Darius Paul, meanwhile, was dismissed from the team under John Groce.
Class of 2014
Big Ten rank: No. 8
National rank: No. 56
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 42 Leron Black
Biggest impact: Black probably would up having the biggest impact, as he emerged as a double-digit scorer in his one season playing for Brad Underwood in 2017-18 before turning pro. Michael Finke did fill a role as a part-time starter and stretch 4 before grad transferring to Grand Canyon to play one season with his younger brother Tim.
Class of 2013
Big Ten rank: No. 2
National rank: No. 13
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 56 Kendrick Nunn
Biggest impact: Nunn has wound up with the better professional career given his rise to the NBA, but Malcolm Hill — the other four-star recruit in the class — had the better Illini career. Hill finished as the program’s No. 3 all-time scorer, which just adds salt to the wound that he never played in an NCAA tournament. Maverick Morgan and Jaylton Tate were also four-year players in what turned out to be Groce’s top-ranked class.
Class of 2012
Did not sign any high school players
Class of 2011
Big Ten rank: No. 2
National rank: No. 10
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 61 Myke Henry
Biggest impact: A toss-up between Tracy Abrams and Nnanna Egwu? They were the only two to make it a full Illinois career after the coaching change from Bruce Weber to Groce. Injuries meant Abrams helped guide a couple bonus years of Illini, while Egwu finished as the program’s all-time blocked shots leader. A title he still holds. Abrams, Egwu, Henry and Shaw were all four-star recruits, though, for Weber in his final class.
Class of 2010
Big Ten rank: No. 3
National rank: No. 13
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 29 Jereme Richmond
Biggest impact: Uh … Meyers Leonard? Richmond bolted after one season — a premature move given his professional prospects weren’t that great at the time — and Crandall Head never found his footing at Illinois or SMU. Leonard probably left early because he had to given his lottery pick status. While the 2011 class was ranked higher, this one was certainly more ballyhooed (and ultimately disappointing).
Class of 2009
Big Ten rank: No. 3
National rank: No. 29
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 95 Tyler Griffey
Biggest impact: Griffey hit “the shot” to beat No. 1 Indiana. Brandon Paul had the 43-point game against Ohio State. To be fair, all four recruits in the class — D.J. Richardson and Joseph Bertrand — had solid Illinois careers. Paul probably had the biggest overall impact, though. (Fun fact: All four were also four-star recruits under Weber).
Class of 2008
Big Ten rank: No. 10
National rank: No. 112
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 190 Stan Simpson
Biggest impact: It’s Dominique Keller by default. He played just two seasons in Champaign as a reserve, but that was one more season than Simpson, who transferred to Memphis.
Class of 2007
Big Ten rank: No. 6
National rank: No. 28
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 62 Demetri McCamey
Biggest impact: Mike Tisdale was also a four-star recruit and both Mike Davis and Bill Cole had solid careers, but McCamey is the one that’s still all over the record books. McCamey still checks in at seventh among the program’s all-time leading scorers and trails only Bruce Douglas for most career assists.
Class of 2006
Big Ten rank: No. 9
National rank: No. 54
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 56 Brian Carlwell
Biggest impact: Injuries plagued Richard Semrau’s entire Illinois career, creating a bit of a “What if?” for the former three-star recruit after a decent showing through five games his freshman year that gave way to season-ending surgery because of a chest infection. But Semrau was maybe still more impactful than Carlwell? The former four-star big man transferred to San Diego State after two seasons following a car accident cut short his freshman year and more injuries derailed his sophomore year.
Class of 2005
Big Ten rank: No. 11
National rank: No. 258
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 117 Charles Jackson
Biggest impact: It’s Chester Frazier. No doubt about it. Frazier’s Illinois career dipped in the middle, but he was a grinder and leader for a team that went 24-10 and made the NCAA tournament his senior season. Jackson eventually moved to football, and Jamar Smith was dismissed from the team by Weber in the wake of the alcohol-involved accident that injured Carlwell.
Class of 2004
Big Ten rank: No. 8
National rank: No. 48
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 65 Shaun Pruitt
Biggest impact: Calvin Brock had a solid Illinois career, but Pruitt emerged as a reliable post option in the latter part of his time in Champaign. The former four-star out of West Aurora averaged 11.4 points and 7.5 rebounds as a junior and 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds as a senior.
Class of 2003
Big Ten rank: No. 3
National rank: No. 11
Highest-ranked recruit: No. 31 Rich McBride
Biggest impact: Kind of tough to pick between the trio of four-star recruits that included McBride, No. 52 Brian Randle and No. 76 Warren Carter. All had solid Illini careers. Carter, though, had the most productive single season when he put up 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and two assists per game in 2006-07.
