Good Morning, Illini Nation: How Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn stacks up in 2023 class
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois added to its 2023 recruiting class Friday with a commitment from Montverde Academy (Fla.) guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. Here's how the Lafayette, Ind., native stacks up in the '23 class based on the 247Sports Composite rankings for consistency:
Nationally
Gibbs-Lawhorn checks in as a four-star recruit and the No. 70 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite. His national ranking has gone up and down since he debuted at No. 15 in the class in February 2021. The most recent update saw him slide 22 spots from No. 48 overall.
Locally
So this is a bit of a misnomer. Gibbs-Lawhorn started his high school career in Indiana, spent a season in Utah and then transferred to Montverde ahead of his junior year. So he's ranked among Florida's best. Currently, he's the No. 8 prospect in the Sunshine State. Four of his Montverde teammates rank ahead of him including Sean Stewart (Duke), Kwame Evans Jr. (Oregon), Chris Johnson (Kansas) and Marvel Allen (Georgetown). For what it's worth, Gibbs-Lawhorn would rank as the No. 3 prospect in Indiana behind Cathedral's Xavier Booker (Michigan State) and La Lumiere's Kaleb Glenn (Louisville).
Positionally
Will Gibbs-Lawhorn play as a point guard at Illinois? Probably so. Is he ranked as a point guard by 247Sports? No. So we go to the combo guard rankings where the future Illini checks in as the 14th highest ranked prospect in that position group. At the top is NBA legacy DJ Wagner. Also ranked ahead of Gibbs-Lawhorn currently is former Illinois target Simeon Wilcher (UNC), future Ohio State guard Taison Chatman and the uncommitted Bronny James.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).