Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois had five players enter the transfer portal last season. Here's how they fared in their debuts with their new teams this week:
Andre Curbelo, St. John's
No other way to describe Curbelo's first game at St. John's on Monday than, well, peak Curbelo. His first highlight was a steal and a layup (where he was fouled). Then he got whistled for a technical. He finished the Red Storm's 97-72 victory against Merrimack with 13 points, seven assists, two steals (plus five turnovers). Up next? A Saturday showdown with Lafayette.
Jacob Grandison, Duke
Grandison provided a veteran presence off the bench for the No. 7 Blue Devils in their 71-44 home win Monday against Jacksonville. He had two points, five rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes. Up next? Another tuneup Friday against South Carolina Upstate before Duke plays Kansas in next week's Champions Classic.
Omar Payne, Jacksonville
Payne was obviously on the wrong end of the Dolphins' 71-44 loss at Duke. The former Illinois big man didn't do much in his Jacksonville debut, finishing with four points, three rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes. Up next? A much easier game against Johnson University. That's an NCCAA school (note the extra "C") school in Florida.
Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara
Podziemski lit up Eastern Washington in the Broncos' 84-72 win on Monday night. The former Illinois guard scored 30 points to go with nine rebounds, five steals and two assists. Podziemski was just 2 of 7 from three-point range and shot 45 percent overall from the field, but he did make 10 of 13 free throws. Up next? Another home game today against Georgia Southern.
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, South Carolina
The Gamecocks just barely eked by South Carolina State in an 80-77 victory on Tuesday in Columbia, S.C. Bosmans-Verdonk didn't play. After an Illinois career derailed by multiple injuries, the Belgian big man seems to be trending that way again. He sat out Tuesday's game with a boot on his right foot. Up next? South Carolina hosts Clemson on Friday, and Bosmans-Verdonk is reportedly "day-to-day" for a potential return.