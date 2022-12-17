Good Morning, Illini Nation: How former Illini are faring this season
The first third of the college basketball season has Illinois ranked in the AP Top 25 with a 7-3 record and what's been a collection of standout moments from its newcomers in addition to some rough spots. But how are the former Illini still playing college basketball faring at this point of the year?
Andre Curbelo, St. John's
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Curbelo has had an up-and-down debut season for the Red Storm. The 10-1 Red Storm, at least. The former Illinois point guard is still aiming for consistency. He had a big game in St. John's win against Syracuse with 23 points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds, but followed that up with a six-point effort the time next out in a close win against Niagara. Curbelo is averaging 11.1 points. 4.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds heading into today's game against Florida State.
Jacob Grandison, Duke
Grandison's role has been mostly a limited one through 12 games with the Blue Devils. The veteran forward is playing just 18.3 minutes per game and averaging 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. Grandison came through with a 16-point game in Duke's win against Bellarmine and hit double digits in two other games, but he also has six games with three or fewer points. The No. 12 Blue Devils (10-2) play next Jan. 20 at Wake Forest.
Adam Miller, LSU
Healthy again after missing the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL, Miller is LSU's second-leading scorer behind veteran big man (and Murray State transfer) K.J. Williams and is averaging 13.9 points. The Peoria native has three 20-point games, but he's fallen off a bit in the last couple weeks with just three points in a two-point win against Wake Forest and a single point in 28 minutes in a win against North Carolina Central. LSU (9-1) will return to action today against Winthrop.
Omar Payne, Jacksonville
Payne hasn't played since Jacksonville's 80-61 loss to UAB on Nov. 30. The 6-foot-10 forward had a season-high 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the Dolphins' 91-61 win against Voorhees College, an NAIA program. Payne is averaging just 5.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and two blocks against Division I competition. Jacksonville (5-3) plays Charleston Southern today.
Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara
Thursday's game against UC Irvine — an 86-74 win for the the Broncos — marked just the second time this season Podziemski was held to single digits with seven points. The former Illinois guard has mostly played as a top 50 (or so) scorer in the country since heading to Santa Clara in the offseason. Podziemski started the season with back-to-back 30-point games and has three more 20-point games in the 13 he's played. Podziemski will head into Sunday's game against California averaging 18.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals.
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, South Carolina
An offseason foot injury kept Bosmans-Verdonk out of South Carolina's season opener, but he returned for the Gamecocks' second game and has been on the court since. The Belgian forward is backing up five-star freshman GG Jackson and playing 20.1 minutes per game. Bosmans-Verdonk had his best game in a Nov. 25 victory against USC Upstate with eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, and he's putting up 3.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. South Carolina (5-5) plays next against East Carolina today.
