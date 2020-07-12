Good Morning, Illini Nation: How Mike Daum became an honorary Illini
The Illinois fan base adopted former South Dakota State All-American Mike Daum in the last week-plus. For good reason. Daum was one of the catalysts for House of 'Paign's run in The Basketball Tournament, which ended with a quarterfinals loss to Red Scare on Friday.
Daum didn't wind up on House of 'Paign by accident. That roster addition was the end result of a web of basketball connections tying him to the Illini.
"Me and Mike first met, ironically enough, my senior year at Illinois," House of 'Paign coach Mike LaTulip said. "I was redshirting, and (former Illinois coach John Groce) allowed me in October right before we start practice to take a visit to South Dakota State."
LaTulip had been recruited out of high school by then South Dakota State coach Scott Nagy. Nagy, of course, is a Centennial grad, son of former Illinois assistant coach Dick Nagy and former Illini graduate assistant himself.
"For my fifth year, I wanted to go somewhere there was familiarity with the staff and guys I could trust," LaTulip said. "I went out and visited South Dakota State, and that’s where I met Mike."
LaTulip didn't wind up at South Dakota State, though. His path took him to Wright State as a graduate transfer. But he still wound up playing for Scott Nagy.
"We recruited him at South Dakota State before he went to Illinois," Nagy said of LaTulip. "Then when he was trying to leave Illinois that final year we recruited and still couldn't get him to come. Then we came to Wright State we finally got him to come to Wright State, and he played a year for us. We won 20 games that first year, and he started for us and was a good player."
Even though LaTulip and Daum never teamed up at South Dakota State, they stayed in touch after the former's visit to Brookings, S.D.
"When this all came about, I wanted to make sure to get him on the phone and give him the whole pitch and how we saw him fitting in and how we were going to utilize him," LaTulip said of Daum.
How House of 'Paign utilized Daum was as a central figure of its offense. The 6-foot-9 forward took advantage of the national spotlight, averaging 18.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the tournament with a pair of 20-point games. Good for Daum's professional future and the Illinois basketball program, which got a little extra shine even from an honorary Illini.
