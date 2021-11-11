Good Morning, Illini Nation: How the Big Ten fared on signing day
The early signing period for college basketball started Wednesday. Illinois officially added four-star guards Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps for the 2022-23. But how did the rest of the Big Ten fare? Let's find out ...
Best class
It belongs to Ohio State per the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Buckeyes' five-man class is best in the Big Ten and No. 6 nationally in the Class of 2022 thanks to four four-star recruits. That includes a pair of top 50 prospects — again as ranked in the 247Sports Composite — in Milton (Ga.) point guard Bruce Thornton and Link Academy (Mo.) center Felix Okpara. Michigan has the second-best class in the Big Ten and ranks right behind Ohio State nationally at No. 7.
Best player
The only five-star recruit — for the moment — headed to the Big Ten is Jalen Hood-Schifino. The Montverde Academy (Fla.) combo guard is ranked No. 19 nationally and will play at Indiana next season.
Biggest class
It's a tie between Ohio State and Penn State with five recruits apiece. The makeup of the Nittany Lions' class is the reverse of the Buckeyes, with four three-stars and one four-star. The prize for new Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry is four-star La Lumiere (Ind.) center Kebba Njie.
Biggest battle remaining
That would be for the services of four-star wing Ty Rodgers. The Grand Blanc, Mich., native, who is playing his senior season at Thornton, has Memphis and Alabama in his top four, but the top two contenders are Illinois and Michigan State.
"Rodgers has been deep in his recruitment, having visited each one of his finalists and while there is no buzz as to when he will announce, it would be of little surprise if he did come to a decision in the coming weeks," 247Sports' Travis Branham wrote Wednesday.
Illinois interest
There are currently 39 players slated to be Big Ten freshmen next season. While that number is sure to grow, it's interesting just how much overlap there is on the recruiting trail. Beyond Epps and Harris, Illinois also offered these Big Ten-bound Class of 2022 prospects:
- Brice Sensabaugh, 6-6, 240, SF, Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) — Ohio State
- Tarris Reed, 6-9, 230, C, Link Academy (Mo.) — Michigan
- Jalen Hood-Schifino, 6-5, 210, Montverde Academy (Fla.) — Indiana
- Jaxon Kohler, 6-9, 250, PF, Southern California Academy (Calif.) — Michigan State
- Tre Holloman, 6-2, 175, PG, Cretin-Derham Hall (Minn.) — Michigan State
- Ramel Lloyd Jr., 6-6, 190, SF, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) — Nebraska
