Good Morning, Illini Nation: How to watch prep stars the UI is chasing
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team.
The Chambana Classic will bring 2020 Illinois commit Coleman Hawkins and 2020 Illini target Saba Gigiberia to Champaign when their Prolific Prep (Calif.) team plays a pair of games at Centennial on Nov. 15-16. With that in mind, here are some other opportunities this coming high school basketball season — both near and far — to get a look at some players the Illinois coaching staff has targeted:
Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions
Washington — Nov. 26-30
A slew of future pros have descended on central Illinois since the tournament’s inception. North Carolina commit Walker Kessler (Woodward Academy; College Park, Ga.) is the highest profile player this year. The tournament field also includes a pair of Illini targets in 2020 four-star center Jaylin Williams (Northside; Fort Smith, Ark.) and 2021 four-star forward Daron Holmes II (Millenium; Goodyear, Ariz.).
Thanksgiving Hoopfest
Duncanville, Texas — Nov. 29-30
Maybe you’ll like Prolific Prep so much that you’ll follow the Crew to Texas after the stop in Champaign. The loaded tournament is also set to include 2021 five-star forwards Harrison Ingram (St. Mark’s; Dallas) and Kendall Brown (Sunrise Christian Academy; Wichita, Kan.).
Beach Ball Classic
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Dec. 26-31
Are there shorter trips you can make to see Adam Miller, Brandon Weston and Morgan Park play? Obviously, but a trip to warmer climates in December for some basketball isn’t a terrible idea. The Mustangs are one of multiple teams in the tournament field with an Illinois recruiting target on their roster. Also playing will be 2021 five-star guard Jaden Hardy (Coronado; Henderson, Nev.), 2020 four-star guard Andre Curbelo and 2021 forward Drissa Traore (Long Island Lutheran; Glen Head, N.Y.) and Holmes again.
Highland Shootout
Highland — Jan. 11
The premier matchup is the final game of the day between Whitney Young and Christian Brothers College that will pit Duke commit DJ Steward and North Carolina commit Caleb Love against each other. Illinois fans can get a two-for-one deal with 2021 five-star forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Hamilton; Sussex, Wis.) and 2021 four-star guard Ahamad Bynum (Simeon) both playing.
Spalding Hoophall Classic
Springfield, Mass. — Jan. 16-20
Simeon will head east for this regular event on the prep hoops schedule, but Bynum isn’t the only Illini target in the tournament field. Class of 2021 five-star forward Jonathan Kuminga (The Patrick School; Hillside, N.J.) is on of the highest profile players participating, and 2020 four-star guard KK Robinson (Oak Hill Academy; Mouth of Wilson, Va.) will also be there.
News-Gazette